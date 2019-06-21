This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Luis Suarez rues mistakes as Japan secure point against Uruguay

The forward reflected on his side’s entertaining draw against the Asian outfit as ‘bittersweet’ and wants to see the mistakes corrected.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Jun 2019, 10:02 AM
1 hour ago 1,404 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4691942
Suarez reacts to a missed chance.
Image: Edison Vara
Suarez reacts to a missed chance.
Suarez reacts to a missed chance.
Image: Edison Vara

BARCELONA FORWARD LUIS Suarez said Uruguay’s 2-2 draw with Japan at the Copa America left a “bittersweet feeling” in Porto Alegre.

Suarez scored as Uruguay and Copa guests Japan played out an entertaining draw in Group C on Thursday.

A controversial VAR check allowed Suarez to convert a dubious 32nd-minute penalty after Koji Miyoshi stunned Uruguay seven minutes earlier.

Miyoshi restored Japan’s lead approaching the hour mark but Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez levelled proceedings again in the 66th minute on matchday two.

Brazil Soccer Copa America Uruguay Japan Suarez scores his side's first goal against Japan from the penalty spot. Source: AP/PA Images

Suarez rued the result, which left Uruguay on four points, after the Barcelona star and team-mate Edinson Cavani both hit the woodwork against Japan – who were routed 4-0 by Chile in their opener.

“We have to correct mistakes and praise the positive things,” Suarez told reporters post-match. “We were the ones who created the most clear chances. That is why we left with a bittersweet feeling.

We played a good game at a general level, but we have [to face] the consequences that in this kind of tournament you have two mistakes, they make two goals and you have to be more careful.”

The forward also was not shocked by the performance from the Asian side despite their lopsided loss against Chile. 

“We knew that Japan’s performance with Chile was not a true reflection,” Suarez continued. “They are quick, they have a lot of quality, they put pressure on us and they did not let us play well.”

Source: FIVE FINGERS PRO/YouTube

Uruguay top Group C with four points, a point ahead of two-time reigning champions Chile, who face Ecuador on Friday.

Japan are third with one point from two fixtures, while Ecuador are looking for their first points of this year’s tournament.

Atletico Madrid centre-back Gimenez praised Japan, adding: “They played the ball very well in midfield and they were very fast in attack.”

Uruguay will close out the group with a match against Chile on Monday in what will likely be the decider for Group C. 

The Group C runner up will face Colombia in the quarter-final, while the winner will be pitted against a third-place team out of group A or B, which leaves the potential for a matchup against Argentina.

