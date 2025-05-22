Luka Modric to leave Real Madrid this summer after 13 golden seasons

REAL MADRID HAVE announced captain Luka Modric will leave the Santiago Bernabeu after 13 years of service following this summer’s Club World Cup campaign.

After taking part in his final La Liga fixture for Los Blancos against Real Sociedad on Saturday, the Croatian will travel to the United States with his side ahead of their first match in the summer tournament, against Al Hilal on 18 June.

The 39-year-old playmaker has reached the end of his deal having signed a one-year contract extension last year.

Modric, who joined Real from Tottenham in 2012, has been part of six Champions League-winning squads and won a total of 28 trophies at Madrid.

“The time has come. The moment I never wanted to come, but that’s football, and in life everything has a beginning and an end. On Saturday I will play my last match at the Santiago Bernabeu,” Modric said on social media.

“I am proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history.

“I want to thank the club from the bottom of my heart, especially the president Florentino Perez, my team-mates, coaches and all the people who have helped me during all this time.”

Perez said: “Luka Modric will forever remain in the hearts of all Real Madrid fans as a unique and exemplary footballer, who has always represented the values ​​of Real Madrid. His football has captivated Real Madrid fans and fans around the world. His legacy will live on forever.”