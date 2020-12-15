US-qualified out-half Luke Carty signs for the Los Angeles Giltinis

LUKE CARTY, THE younger brother of Connacht out-half Jack, has signed for the Los Angeles Giltinis ahead of the 2021 Major League Rugby season.

23-year-old Luke, who is also an out-half, was formerly part of the Connacht academy system but will now pursue a professional career in the US.

Ex-Ireland U18s international Carty is US-qualified thanks to one of his grandmothers having been born in New York.

Buccaneers man Carty had been due to join the Sydney-based club Gordon in Australia this year only for that move to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Gordon boss Darren Coleman has since signed up as head coach of the new Giltinis club and called on Carty to make the move to the US.

His older brother, Ireland international Jack, is thrilled to see Luke getting a chance.

“I’m delighted for him,” said Jack today. “The Oz move fell through but we’re American-qualified because my dad’s mum was born there before they came back [to Ireland], so he’s buzzing.

“The amount of players and people sharing stuff about the move on social media is a testament to him and the type of person he is.

“Anyone who knows Luke knows how much of a good lad he is to be around. He was obviously disappointed not to get continued on with Connacht but I’m buzzing for him.

“There’s a good Irish contingent going over there and a few Aussie internationals, so he’ll be well looked after in the sun in LA. It will be something a lot of rugby players in the world will be envious of.”

Carty played for the Ireland U18s side. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Giltinis – who will be based in Venice Beach and are “named after a premium cocktail” – will play in Major League Rugby for the first time in 2021, with the 13-club season set to kick-off on 20 March.

Irish brothers Harry and Sean McNulty have also signed for the Los Angeles side, as have former Wallaby Dave Dennis, Canadian wing DTH van der Merwe, and current London Irish centre Billy Meakes.

The club says that Athlone man Carty is also “eager to explore any opportunities in LA that may open up now he has completed a commerce degree and is doing his Masters in International Business.”

On the pitch, head coach Coleman said the Giltinis hope to push Carty towards possible international honours with the US.

“Part of the mantra of the Giltinis is that we want to attract and develop players with USA or Canadian eligibility and get them to Test squads,” said Coleman.

“Luke has a great kicking game and control on the field and wants to add to other areas of his play as a number 10.”