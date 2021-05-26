Ex-Connacht out-half Luke Carty called up by USA for Ireland and England Tests

Luke Carty during his time at Connacht.

IRISH-BORN OUT-half Luke Carty has been included in the USA’s preliminary squad for two summer Tests.

The 23-year-old from Athlone plays for the Los Angeles Gilitinis in Major League Rugby since arriving last December.

Luke, the younger brother of Ireland international Jack Carty, came through Connacht’s academy system and represented Ireland at U18 level.

He qualifies for the US through his New York-born grandmother.

The Eagles face England at Twickenham on 4 July, before Ireland host them six days later at the Aviva Stadium.

Head coach Gary Gold has named a provisional 41-man squad but that will be whittled down to 30 players for the European trip.

There are three other Irish-born players included — AJ MacGinty, Paul Mullen and Dylan Fawsitt.

