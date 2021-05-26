BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 26 May 2021
Advertisement

Ex-Connacht out-half Luke Carty called up by USA for Ireland and England Tests

The younger brother of Ireland international Jack plays for the LA Giltinis.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 May 2021, 12:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,660 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5448541
Luke Carty during his time at Connacht.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Luke Carty during his time at Connacht.
Luke Carty during his time at Connacht.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRISH-BORN OUT-half Luke Carty has been included in the USA’s preliminary squad for two summer Tests. 

The 23-year-old from Athlone plays for the Los Angeles Gilitinis in Major League Rugby since arriving last December

Luke, the younger brother of Ireland international Jack Carty, came through Connacht’s academy system and represented Ireland at U18 level. 

He qualifies for the US through his New York-born grandmother. 

The Eagles face England at Twickenham on 4 July, before Ireland host them six days later at the Aviva Stadium.

Head coach Gary Gold has named a provisional 41-man squad but that will be whittled down to 30 players for the European trip. 

There are three other Irish-born players included — AJ MacGinty, Paul Mullen and Dylan Fawsitt.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie