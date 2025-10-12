Luke Littler sets up World Grand Prix final showdown with Luke Humphries

Luke Littler earned a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Jonny Clayton to secure his place in the final of the World Grand Prix, where he will take on Luke Humphries.

Littler was in formidable form and hit 10 180s on his way to yet another final with an average of 97.26 and punished Clayton’s inability to finish on the doubles.

It means the world number one and two will face off in yet another final, where Littler will look to gain revenge over Humphries, who beat him in the Premier League final back in May.

Littler had battled past Gerwyn Price 3-2 in an epic quarter-final at the Mattioli Arena on Friday night, which was secured on a superb 152 checkout.

The world champion, though, wasted little time in racing into a 2-0 lead against Clayton with an average of just over 102.

Clayton had been struggling to get away in the double-start format – but the Welshman landed a fine 154 checkout to put himself on the board in the third set, which he went on to clinch by finishing off 128 on the bullseye.

There was little to chose between the pair in the fourth set, which went to a last-leg decider. Littler – with Clayton having teed up on 32 – dispatched an ice-cool 140 checkout, with two treble 20s and his favoured double 10, to move two clear at 3-1.

That appeared to knock the stuffing out of Clayton, who failed to win a leg throughout the rest of the contest and Littler ran riot to claim all six of the remaining legs to put the hat on a commanding performance and seal a 5-1 victory.

Littler told Sky Sports: “I’m glad to get through to the final. The 140 felt like a 170 but as soon as that double 10 landed, it killed Jonny off.

“I’m just very happy to get through to the final.

“I definitely owe him one for the Premier League but Luke’s had a very good record (here). He’s lost one and he’s won one himself, but for myself, it’s all new. Hopefully I can get the win tomorrow.”

World number one Humphries had earlier held off a fightback from Dutchman Danny Noppert to battle his way into a third-consecutive World Grand Prix final with a 5-3 victory.

Humphries – the 2023 champion who lost out to Mike De Decker last year – had looked to be coasting towards another shot at the title after moving 3-0 ahead on the back of an average of just over 103, including a 155 checkout in the opening set.

Noppert, though, got himself on the board by taking the fourth set on a last-leg decider and then after Humphries had moved 4-1 up, the Dutchman regained momentum to reduce the deficit back to 4-3.

Humphries clinched a key break in the opening game of the eighth set with a 135 out shot and then held with a 110 finish to move one leg away, eventually landing double 12 to secure his spot in Sunday’s final.

“I felt in the flow and then all of a sudden it disappeared,” Humphries said on Sky Sports. “I felt tired, it was a struggle and Danny pushed me really hard.

“I got a little frustrated in myself, but went into the break at the seventh set, I splashed some water into my face and said ‘come on – it is either now or never’, so I came out of it more fired up and it seemed to work.”