Lyon President banned for 10 games for behaviour at abandoned match

LYON CLUB PRESIDENT Jean-Michel Aulas has been banned for 10 matches for his behaviour during the curtailed match against Marseille, the French League [LFP] said Wednesday.

For five of those games the combative Aulas, who has owned Lyon since 1987, is banned from the bench, the referee’s changing room and all official functions.

The game in Lyon on 21 November, was abandoned after Marseille’s Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle thrown from the crowd in the fifth minute.

Lyon had already been ordered to play two games behind closed doors and deducted a point.

Aulas had demanded the game resume, seemingly using his position on the French Football Federation to threaten the referee.

“I am unfortunately part of the Executive Committee and it will not stop there,” he said, according to the referee’s report on the incident.

Aulas said remarks were “taken out of context”.

© – AFP, 2021