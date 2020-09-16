BE PART OF THE TEAM

Macclesfield Town wound up due to debts of over €500k

The club was recently relegated from League Two after being docked points for breaches of regulations relating to the non-payment of wages.

By Press Association Wednesday 16 Sep 2020, 11:43 AM
Macclesfield's home ground, Moss Rose.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MACCLESFIELD TOWN HAVE been wound up after a judge was told the football club owe more than £500,000 (€545,000).

Judge Sebastian Prentis made a winding up order at a virtual hearing in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court today.

He was told the club owe nearly £190,000 (€207,000) in tax and more than £170,000 (€185,000) to two other creditors.

Lawyers representing HM Revenue and Customs had applied for a winding up order.

The judge said he could see nothing which gave him “any comfort” that the club can pay the debts.

He was overseeing the latest in a series of hearings.

Macclesfield have recently been relegated from the fourth tier of league football into non-league football.

They were relegated after being docked points for breaches of regulations relating to non-payment of wages and dropping to the bottom of League Two.

As a result, former Ireland international Mark Kennedy quit as manager last month

Press Association

