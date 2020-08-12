This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Ex-Irish international Mark Kennedy quits as boss of relegated Macclesfield

Kennedy looked to have saved Macclesfield from the drop, but a points deduction imposed yesterday has seen them relegated to non-league football.

By Press Association Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 1:22 PM
https://the42.ie/5173886
Kennedy with Sol Campbell, when he was working as assistant at Macclesfield.
Image: Richard Sellers
Image: Richard Sellers

FORMER IRISH INTERNATIONAL Mark Kennedy has left his role as Macclesfield Town manager following their relegation to the National League.

Macclesfield lost their position in League Two on Tuesday after an independent arbitration panel handed them a six-point deduction for a charge of misconduct related to the payment of player wages in March 2020.

As a result, Kennedy and his assistant Danny Butterfield have turned down new contracts and leave Moss Rose immediately.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Macclesfield Town can confirm that head coach Mark Kennedy and assistant head coach Danny Butterfield have both decided to reject contract offers ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

“The club would like to thank both Mark and Danny for their efforts at the Moss Rose and wish them well for the future.”

Former Wolves, Manchester City and Republic of Ireland winger Kennedy had only been in the job since January and looked to have saved them from the drop when the League Two season was ended, having been handed an initial two-point deduction.

But the English Football League’s appeal against that punishment was successful, with it increased to six points, meaning Macclesfield were relegated instead of Stevenage.

Press Association

