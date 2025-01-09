Mack Hansen given three-week ban for referee comments after Leinster loss

MACK HANSEN HAS been given a six-week ban – though with three weeks suspended - for his comments about officials in the wake of Connacht’s URC loss to Leinster last month.

A disciplinary panel today upheld a misconduct charge against Hansen, for comments which they describe as “significant criticism of the referee officiating at that match.”

With half of his ban suspended, Hansen is free to play for Ireland in the 2025 Six Nations, as he will miss two Challenge Cup ties for Connacht along with a URC clash.

Connacht, meanwhile, have been given a suspended fine of €10,000.

Advertisement

Hansen complained that Connacht “never get calls” in their favour from officials following a 20-12 defeat to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

While Leinster had two players sin-binned during the game – Connacht had one, in Shane Jennings – Hansen was irked at the non-award of other potential yellow cards to Leinster players.

“You can hear the frustration in my voice ‘cos it’s starting to get to the point where honestly, it’s bullshit”, said Hansen last month, “and it’s starting to get really frustrating for us because people will say we are an inconsistent team but Jesus Christ, when you are getting some of the calls we’re getting like, of course, you are going to be.”

A disciplinary panel said Hansen expressed “extreme remorse” for his comments. The Panel say Hansen “in large part” accepted that his actions amounted to misconduct, and apologised.

Hansen will miss Connacht’s Challenge Cup ties with Lyon and Cardiff, along with the URC clash with Glasgow on 24 January.

Hansen must also pay a €10,000 fine, make an apology to the referee of the Leinster game, Chris Busby, and undertake a course related to match officiating. Connacht have been asked to run an education session with players to advise on how to conduct themselves in media interviews.

In a statement, Hansen apologised to the match officials and to the competition organisers, saying his comments were “ill-advised”, as he let his emotions get the better of him.

“People know I always wear my heart on my sleeve”, said Hansen. “However after the Leinster game, on this occasion, I let my emotions get the better of me.

“Upon reflection, my comments to the media were ill-advised, and fell far short of the standards I expect of myself, and what the sport expects of its players. I want to offer an apology to the match officials for any distress my comments may have caused. Our games are built on mutual respect and I didn’t show that after the game.

“I also want to apologise to the URC, and I fully accept the findings of the independent disciplinary panel. I love Connacht, and I love rugby. Moving forward, I will channel all my energy and passion into representing my province and country to the absolute best of my ability – both on and off the field.”