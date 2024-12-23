MACK HANSEN’S CONTROVERSIAL post-match comments after Saturday’s game between Connacht and Leinster were examined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella on Monday’s edition of Rugby Weekly Extra, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“I feel that Mack Hanen was honestly sharing his frustrations. He’s probably trying to protect his team and explain why they get frustrated, and maybe that they’re inconsistent because they aren’t getting a fair crack at it,” Jackman said.

“I don’t agree with the way he did it, but I respect him also for being honest, and I’m fascinated to see how it’s dealt with. I don’t have an issue with him doing it, to be fair.

Advertisement

“Connacht either wanted it to happen or…why was he in the press conference, when he’s obviously emotionally upset?

“It won’t become clear on the record, but off the record we’ll find out what led to this. It seems to me that there is more to this than just that one game.”

Kinsella said: “He’s definitely speaking as a spokesperson for Connacht, because he said it’s getting to the point where it’s really starting to piss them off.”

“You could hear frustration in the interactions with the referee from very early in the game. Even Cian Prendergast saying [to the referee] that when the crowd roared, that you’re looking at that stuff – there’s a name for that, it’s home advantage, and that happens everywhere.

“That’s literally (the) home fans’ job. That’s why you want to be at home, so fans can get on the referees back. It’s obvious that the home team and the bigger team get the burden of the call and that’s tough for Connacht.

“Mack missed a full half season of his career from an illegal side entry and got badly injured. That’s part of his personal experience of the world. You want to appreciate that and not dismiss it.

“But it is a very unusual way to go about it and it’s so unfamiliar, for rugby in particular, for a player to be so pointed and suggest bias,” Kinsella said.

If you are not already a subscriber then sign up here to listen to this podcast and enjoy unlimited access to The 42.