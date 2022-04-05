'We’re stoked to be here, but we’re not here to participate. We’re here to win these games'

WHEN MACK HANSEN played against Leinster in the United Rugby Championship at the RDS back on December 3 of last year, the Connacht winger was taking a journey into the unknown.

In just his seventh appearance for the western province following a summer arrival from the Brumbies, he was facing the bulk supplier to the Irish national squad for the very first time.

Fast forward just over two months from that 47-19 defeat and Hansen was lining up alongside 14 Leinster players – nine of whom had featured in that interprovincial derby - on his Ireland debut at home to Wales in the opening round of the Six Nations Championship.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Having come off the high of winning a Triple Crown in his debut campaign with Ireland, he will be face-to-face with Leinster once again in the coming weeks as Connacht seek to defy the odds and overcome the challenge of the Blues over two legs at the Round of 16 stage in the Heineken Champions Cup.

While accepting it is a little peculiar to be going into battle with so many that he has counted as his team-mates in recent months, he is confident it won’t be too much of a transition.

“It is strange. I’ve never really done it too much. Maybe in junior comps and stuff, never to this extent where you’re team-mates and everything for a fair while. Pretty much you’re living together, shoulder to shoulder. To come out and be going up against them, I don’t how it will feel out there,” Hansen said.

“If it will be different to the last couple of times, I don’t think so too much. If anything it has just been good to be so close with them all, learning their strengths and everything as well. Hopefully, I can help us get a little bit of an edge over them as well. I actually preferred it when I first came over and I didn’t really know anyone.

“Because you can just go in and play footie. Now that I know them a bit better, it hasn’t really changed too much. As I said, it’s a game of footie at the end of the day. You just go out and play your game, no matter who your opposite jersey is. If you’ve got confidence in yourself, that’s all you can really do.”

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Hansen is one of 42 available players for Leinster’s visit to the Sportsground in Galway this Friday, with the injured duo of Denis Buckley and Shane Delahunt ruled out of contention alongside the suspended Tom Daly. Buckley picked up a calf injury in last Saturday week’s reversal to the eastern province in the URC, but is hopeful of being back for the return leg at the Aviva Stadium seven days later.

Given there is a gap of 28 points between the teams in their league standings, it is anticipated that Connacht will be rank outsiders to prevail over the two legs. However, these low expectations outside of their own camp is something that Hansen and the rest of his team-mates are relishing ahead of Friday’s clash.

“You’ve got to gel as a team. We’ve been working really hard on it this week. No one really thinks we can do it, which we love. Coming from the point of view of Leinster, there’s a lot more pressure on them than there is on us. We’re stoked to be here, but we’re not here to participate. We’re here to win these games as well and really test Leinster as much as we can.”

Between province and country, Hansen has only made 13 appearances since arriving out west. Yet he has already established himself as a firm favourite with the Connacht Clan and has also earned the trust of Ireland head coach Andy Farrell – playing the full 80 minutes in four of the five games the national side played during the Six Nations.

It isn’t always easy to keep your feet on the ground under such circumstances, but Hansen has made sure to surround himself with people who make it their business to keep him in check.

“I’ve got great people around me. They definitely keep me grounded. My mates couldn’t care less that I’m playing for Ireland at all. They’re still giving me s**t whenever they can and being what good friends are.

“The same with family and everyone here at the Sportsground. It’s hard to explain, but everyone has just treated me the exact same as they would anyone else. It’s easy to stay grounded when you’ve got good people around you,” Hansen added.