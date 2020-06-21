Ramos injured but Madrid go top after edging out Real Sociedad

Controversy: Benzema was adjudged not to have used his arm.

Controversy: Benzema was adjudged not to have used his arm.

Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid

REAL MADRID KNOCKED Barcelona off the top of La Liga by beating Real Sociedad as Sergio Ramos rolled in another penalty before being forced off due to injury.

Karim Benzema continued his excellent form by adding a second at Anoeta and while Mikel Merino gave Real Sociedad hope with seven minutes left, Madrid held on to go above Barca on head-to-head.

Ramos scored his 20th consecutive spot-kick to become La Liga’s highest ever scoring defender on 68 goals, overtaking Ronald Koeman on the all-time list.

But Ramos limped off 10 minutes later with what looked like a knee injury, which will be a huge concern for Madrid if the problem proves serious. He was seen sitting with an ice-pack on his left knee in the stands.

Madrid also benefitted from two tight decisions after Adnan Januzaj drove in an equaliser for Real Sociedad, only to have it ruled out, before Benzema doubled the lead and was adjudged not to have controlled with his arm.

Both calls were close and the fact they fell for Madrid will not have gone unnoticed in Barcelona. “From what we’ve seen it will be very difficult for Real Madrid to drop points,” said Barca defender Gerard Pique on Friday.

Yet it was Barca’s failure to score away at Sevilla that presented the opportunity to Madrid, whose victory in one of their toughest fixtures left has shifted the title race back in their favour.

© – AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!