Monday 8 November 2021
Cavan's Maggie Farrelly set to become the first woman to referee a senior men's county final

The official will take charge of the Cavan senior football championship final replay between Gowna and Ramor United.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Nov 2021, 1:42 PM
Referee Maggie Farrelly.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
MAGGIE FARRELLY WILL make history this Sunday by becoming the first female referee to take charge of a senior men’s county final.

The experienced Cavan native has been appointed to officiate in her native county’s senior football championship final replay at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Gowna and Ramor United are set to face off for the second time in seven days, having played out a 0-10 0-10 draw yesterday

Farrelly was also the first woman to referee a senior men’s inter-county match — a McKenna Cup game between Fermanagh and St Mary’s back in January 2016.

