Cavan's Maggie Farrelly set to become the first woman to referee a senior men's county final

MAGGIE FARRELLY WILL make history this Sunday by becoming the first female referee to take charge of a senior men’s county final.

The experienced Cavan native has been appointed to officiate in her native county’s senior football championship final replay at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Gowna and Ramor United are set to face off for the second time in seven days, having played out a 0-10 0-10 draw yesterday.

Farrelly was also the first woman to referee a senior men’s inter-county match — a McKenna Cup game between Fermanagh and St Mary’s back in January 2016.

Congratulations and best wishes to one of our leading inter-county referees, Maggie Farrelly, who has been appointed to next Sunday's @CavanCoBoardGaa SFC Final replay



Maggie will become the first female referee in history to take charge of a senior men's county final#LGFA pic.twitter.com/9XL8RfwfLS — Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) November 8, 2021

