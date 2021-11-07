Glen, managed by Malachy O'Rourke, win first Derry title, as St Eunan's seal Donegal double

Malachy O'Rourke (far right), former Monaghan manager, enjoying the Glen celebrations. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

WATTY GRAHAM’S GLEN were crowned Derry senior football champions for the first time ever this afternoon after stunning holders Slaughtneil.

The Malachy O’Rourke-managed outfit ran out 1-13 to 0-7 winners at Celtic Park on an historic afternoon for the club, dethroning the side who had won five of the last seven titles.

Former AFL and current Derry star Conor Glass was excellent in midfield for the Glen, chipping in with 0-3, while Danny Tallon fired 1-2.

Christopher Bradley top-scored for Slaughtneil with three points, though it was ultimately an afternoon to forget on their behalf.

St Eunan’s made it a Donegal double as they upset Naomh Conaill to add the senior A football championship crown to the hurling one they won last week.

St Eunan’s bridged a seven-year gap for county honours, running out convincing 1-11 to 0-4 winners over the heavy favourites in Ballyboffey.

The O’Donnell brothers, Shane and Niall, were outstanding for the Letterkenny side; Shane named man of the match having chipped in with 0-2, while Niall was captain and scored 0-3. The pair hit the last two scores of the match, putting the icing on top of a memorable afternoon.

Eoin McGeehan fired the goal with Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton also influential, while Ciaran Thompson (0-03, 2f) and Leo McLoone were the only scorers for Naomh Conaill, who had two players sent off in the second half.

St. Eunan's captain Niall O'Donnell lifts the Dr Maguire cup. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

The Glenties outfit are awaiting an an update on the undecided 2020 competition; a Kilcar appeal, regarding the number of substiutes Naomh Conaill used in the deferred final played in August, yet to be determined.

Elsewhere, Monaghan kingpins Scotstown emerged triumphant once again in the Farney county, after a 1-13 to 0-10 win over Truagh Gaels in Clones.

Conor McCarthy’s late goal put the icing on the victory, as Scotstown contested their ninth consecutive county final and went on to win seven of the last nine titles.

Alongside McCarthy, Rory Beggan, and Kieran and Rory Hughes were among the county stars to put in big performances for the champions, who were held to a 0-7 to 0-7 draw at half time after Truagh’s strong start.

But experience shone through as Scotstown got on top in the second half, Truagh extreme underdogs in just their third senior decider ever, having lost out in previous appearances in 2000 and 2001.

Conor McCarthy hit a late goal for Scotstown. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Meanwhile, Kilcoo made it three in-a-row in Down and continued their dominance after edging out rivals Burren in an intriguing final at Páirc Esler.

Jerome Johnston’s excellent fourth-minute goal was key for Kilcoo, who went five points up at half time.

Burren fought back in the second half but fell just short in their bid to reel the Magpies in; 1-12 to 0-13 the final score, as Kilcoo lifted their ninth title in the last 10 years.

The novel Cavan senior final ended in a draw between Gowna and Ramor United. A tit-for-tat game finished 0-10 apiece; Ado Cole hitting Ramor’s last score before Ryan Donohue levelled matters with three minutes of normal time remaining.

It was fairly level pegging at Kingspan Breffni Park between Gowna, appearing in the showpiece for the first time since 2007, and Virginia outfit Ran anmor, 2016 champions and 2019 runners-up, who were forced to weather two black card storms in the second half.

Gowna, who hail from the same parish as Mullinalaghta – the Longford club tasting county final success themselves this afternoon – were last crowned champions in 2002. Cavan GAA said afterwards that details of the replay will be announced in due course.

And in the Armagh senior hurling championship final, Middletown Na Fianna were crowned champions after a 2-20 to 2-12 victory over Keady Lámh Dhearg. Paddy McBride was named man of the match for the winners.

In Leinster there were senior football title wins today in Louth for Naomh Mairtín and in Longford for Mullinalaghta. Blessington were crowned Wicklow senior football champions while Raharney and Clough-Ballacolla lifted the Westmeath and Laois football crowns respectively.

In Offaly, St Rynagh’s are back in the decider, they booked their place in a final showdown against Coolderry after today’s narrow semi-final success.

Results

Cavan SFC final

Gowna 0-10 Ramor United 0-10

Derry SFC final

Watty Grahams Glen 1-13 Slaughtneil 0-7

Donegal SFC final

St Eunan’s 1-11 Naomh Conaill 0-4

Down SFC final

Kilcoo 1-12 Burren 0-13

Monaghan SFC final

Scotstown 1-13 Truagh Gaels 0-10

Armagh SHC final

Middletown Na Fianna 2-20 Keady Lámh Dhearg 2-12.

Louth SFC final

Naomh Mairtín 1-15 St Mochta’s 0-7

Longford SFC final

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s 0-15 Mostrim 0-6

Wicklow SFC final

Blessington 0-11 Baltinglass 0-10

Offaly SHC semi-final

St Rynagh’s 1-18 Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-20

Westmeath SHC final

Raharney 0-21 Castletown Geoghegan 0-18

Laois SHC final