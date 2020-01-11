This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 11 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Malaga sack coach after explicit video emerges

Victor Sanchez del Amo has been fired on disciplinary grounds.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 Jan 2020, 10:37 PM
23 minutes ago 1,802 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4962522
Former Malaga head coach Victor Sanchez del Amo.
Former Malaga head coach Victor Sanchez del Amo.
Former Malaga head coach Victor Sanchez del Amo.

VICTOR SANCHEZ del Amo has been sacked as Malaga head coach after an explicit video of him emerged on social media.

The 43-year-old was suspended by the Segunda Division club on Tuesday pending an investigation.

It was alleged Victor was blackmailed, with the former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder claiming he was the victim of extortion.

Malaga on Saturday announced they attempted to reach an agreement for a “friendly separation” with Victor, but fired him on disciplinary grounds after that was not possible.

Sergio Pellicer steps up to take charge of the first team while the club make a decision on a permanent successor to Victor.

A club statement said: “MCF has used best endeavours to attempt to resolve the situation amicably through intense negotiations with Víctor Sanchez del Amo.

However, despite the ongoing and incessant efforts undertaken by the club, it has not been possible to reach a friendly separation.

“As such, MCF has made the decision to dismiss Víctor Sanchez del Amo due to disciplinary reasons, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

“MCF has made the decision, taking into account the serious damage caused to the institution by the recent events, aiming to minimise the impact on the team and the entire MCF organisation.

“Until a new coach is named, Sergio Pellicer will act as first team coach.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie