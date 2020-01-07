This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Spanish side Malaga suspend boss after explicit video shared on social media

The club has suspended Victor Sanchez del Amo and will investigate the matter.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 10:06 PM
38 minutes ago 3,170 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4957334
Malaga coach Victor Sanchez del Amo.
Malaga coach Victor Sanchez del Amo.
Malaga coach Victor Sanchez del Amo.

MALAGA HAVE SUSPENDED coach Victor Sanchez del Amo pending an investigation after an explicit video of him was posted on social media.

Victor claimed he had been blackmailed over the clip before it was published.

In a statement posted to his official Twitter account, the 43-year-old said: “I am being subjected to a crime against my privacy with harassment and extortion.

“The matter is in the hands of the police and I entrust myself to follow their instructions.

“Sharing or disseminating an intimate content of any person without consent is also a crime either through social networks or messages or in any other way. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

The club consequently decided to suspend Victor until an investigation has been carried out.

A statement from Malaga read: “In relation to the events that have recently been discovered, and which have not as yet been verified, Malaga CF immediately suspends coach Victor Sanchez del Amo from his duties until a full investigation is carried out.

“We will disclose further information once the facts have been clarified.”

Malaga are 16th in Spain’s Segunda Division, just a point above the relegation zone.

