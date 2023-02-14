Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ben Brady/INPHO Malakai Fekitoa in action for Munster.
# Time to say goodbye
Munster's Malakai Fekitoa set to depart after one year with the province
The former All Black centre will be moving on at the end of the campaign.
3.1k
7
47 minutes ago

MUNSTER’S MALAKAI FEKITOA will depart the province at the end of the campaign, the club has announced.

The former All Black centre, now a Tonga international, will be leaving after one year with the side, making 11 Munster appearances including nine starts.

Fekitoa joined from Wasps last February on a two-year contract, but has found gametime limited at the province.

Having sat out the early rounds of the Champions Cup, Fekitoa made his European debut for Munster away to Toulouse last month. He also featured in the historic victory over South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in November.

He made his All Blacks debut against England as a 22-year-old and went on to win a World Cup in 2015. Fekitoa was born and raised in Ha’apai, Tonga and now represents the country of his birth at international level.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     