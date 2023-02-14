Munster's Malakai Fekitoa set to depart after one year with the province

MUNSTER’S MALAKAI FEKITOA will depart the province at the end of the campaign, the club has announced.

The former All Black centre, now a Tonga international, will be leaving after one year with the side, making 11 Munster appearances including nine starts.

Fekitoa joined from Wasps last February on a two-year contract, but has found gametime limited at the province.

Having sat out the early rounds of the Champions Cup, Fekitoa made his European debut for Munster away to Toulouse last month. He also featured in the historic victory over South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in November.

He made his All Blacks debut against England as a 22-year-old and went on to win a World Cup in 2015. Fekitoa was born and raised in Ha’apai, Tonga and now represents the country of his birth at international level.

