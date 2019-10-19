This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 19 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

10-man Madrid stunned by Mallorca as Zidane's men suffer first league defeat of the season

Real Madrid had Alvaro Odriozola sent off in the second half during their 1-0 defeat.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 9:55 PM
23 minutes ago 820 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4859204
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

REAL MADRID SUCCUMBED to a shock 1-0 defeat to Mallorca on Saturday night on a weekend which has seen Zinedine Zidane’s men overtaken by Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Lago Junior broke the deadlock after 14 minutes with a composed finish past Thibaut Courtois in what was the host’s only shot on target all night.

Madrid enjoyed the lion’s share of possession but failed to find a way through, having 23-year-old Spanish midfielder Alvaro Odriozola sent off for a second yellow card to compound their woes.

Now tasting their first La Liga defeat of the campaign, Zidane’s side are one point behind Barcelona — who saw off Eibar 3-0 on Saturday.

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie