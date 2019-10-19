10-man Madrid stunned by Mallorca as Zidane's men suffer first league defeat of the season

REAL MADRID SUCCUMBED to a shock 1-0 defeat to Mallorca on Saturday night on a weekend which has seen Zinedine Zidane’s men overtaken by Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Lago Junior broke the deadlock after 14 minutes with a composed finish past Thibaut Courtois in what was the host’s only shot on target all night.

Madrid enjoyed the lion’s share of possession but failed to find a way through, having 23-year-old Spanish midfielder Alvaro Odriozola sent off for a second yellow card to compound their woes.

Now tasting their first La Liga defeat of the campaign, Zidane’s side are one point behind Barcelona — who saw off Eibar 3-0 on Saturday.

More to follow…

