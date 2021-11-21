Membership : Access or Sign Up
Man charged over assault of Aberdeen player during match

Funso Ojo was involved in an altercation with a fan during Saturday’s game at Tannadice.

By Press Association Sunday 21 Nov 2021, 10:10 PM
Funso Ojo (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN has been charged in connection with the assault of Aberdeen player Funso Ojo following an incident at Saturday’s game with Dundee United.

During the match at Tannadice the player was involved in an altercation with a home fan just before half-time.

The player’s momentum took him into the stand and a fan was seen to push him in the chest during the incident.

Ojo was given a second yellow card and sent off by the referee.

On Sunday, Police Scotland said they had investigated the incident and a man had been arrested and charged.

The force said: “Following an investigation into an incident which took place yesterday during the match between Dundee United Football Club and Aberdeen Football Club at Tannadice Park in Dundee, a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of an Aberdeen Football Club player.

“The man has been released on undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Dundee United went on to win the match 1-0.

