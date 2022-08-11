Man City agree deal for highly rated Anderlecht defender

MANCHESTER CITY have agreed an initial £11 million (€13 million) fee with Anderlecht for Spain U21 left-back Sergio Gomez, the PA news agency understands.

The 21-year-old former Barcelona Academy player will now discuss terms with the Premier League champions with a view to a potential move.

Advertisement

City have been short of options at left-back after the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko over the summer left Joao Cancelo as the only senior specialist in the position.

There had been interest in Brighton’s Marc Cucurella but the club began to explore other avenues after the Seagulls refused to lower their £50 million (€59 million) asking price. He later joined Chelsea in a deal that could rise to a reported £62 million (€73 million).

It is understood, however, that City will continue to pursue other options even if they conclude a deal for Gomez. The Anderlecht youngster was initially targeted as a development player and this remains the case.

He will be assessed in training and will have the opportunity to earn a place in the first-team squad but he could be sent out on loan to gain experience. Sister club Girona have been reported as a potential destination.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

Gomez joined Borussia Dortmund after leaving Barcelona in 2018 and had a loan spell at Huesca before moving to Anderlecht, where he was managed by former City captain Vincent Kompany, last year.