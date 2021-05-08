Sergio Aguero gaffe proves costly, as Man City forced to wait for Premier League title

A WOEFUL SERGIO Aguero penalty proved costly, as Man City were forced to wait to be confirmed as Premier League champions following a 2-1 loss to Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling gave the hosts the lead, before Aguero’s Panenka attempt backfired.

Chelsea improved in the second half, and Hakim Ziyech’s goal just after the hour mark brought them level.

A last-gasp Marcos Alonso goal then saw the visitors claim all three points.

More to follow