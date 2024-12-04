Advertisement
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
Man City end 7-game winless run

Pep Guardiola’s side were too good for Nottingham Forest.
9.42pm, 4 Dec 2024
MANCHESTER CITY snapped a seven-game winless streak as Kevin De Bruyne played a starring role in a 3-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The Belgian created Bernardo Silva’s opening goal and then scored the second before Jeremy Doku rounded off a much-needed victory for the English champions.

More to follow

