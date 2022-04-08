Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 8 April 2022
Advertisement

Guardiola refuses to comment on fresh claims about Man City's financial affairs

The club was banned from European competition following an investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations.

By Press Association Friday 8 Apr 2022, 5:33 PM
8 minutes ago 132 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5733935
Man City boss Pep Guardiola.
Image: PA
Man City boss Pep Guardiola.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on the publication of new accusations about the club’s financial affairs.

City were banned from European competition following an investigation by Uefa into alleged breaches of the governing body’s Financial Fair Play regulations in 2020 but successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

German newspaper Der Spiegel, whose articles had prompted the previous investigation, has now published further details of what it claims were rule breaches by the club.

The club have not commented but have previously denied wrongdoing.

Guardiola did not want to be drawn on the issue at a press conference to preview Sunday’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Spaniard said: “You know my opinion on what happened in the past, how close and how supportive I am of the club because I know the reality.

“But I cannot control the people from where it comes. It has come from outside and when you understand the important win we had a few days ago, and the games we have ahead of us this week, I don’t spend one second… in fact I am 50 seconds talking about it now, so next question.”

Guardiola was also unwilling to discuss reports linking him with the job of Brazil national team manager after the World Cup.

“Not today, come on,” he said. “I’m under contract here, I am so happy here.

“I will not stay forever (but) I would like to stay forever here. There cannot be a better place to be.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I could extend the contract 10 years, but I will not extend the contract 10 years. Now is not the moment, please. I don’t know where it came from.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie