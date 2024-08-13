Man City hearing over Premier League charges may be brought forward - report

MANCHESTER CITY’S HEARING into 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations could be brought forward to next month, according to a report in The Times.

The newspaper said on Monday that the start of an independent commission hearing, planned for November, would now begin in mid-to-late September. The hearing is scheduled to last 10 weeks, with a verdict likely to be delivered early in 2025.

Advertisement

Neither the Premier League nor Manchester City have commented.

The Times report added that the outcome of a separate legal case which City have brought against league rules that regulate how clubs strike sponsorship or revenue deals with businesses linked to their owners, is now due in the next fortnight.

That in turn, said the paper, would allow the hearing into the 115 charges — all of which City deny — to be brought forward, provided there are no further legal delays.

Abu Dhabi-owned City are facing the charges for alleged breaches of regulations and financial rules between 2009 and 2023.

If found guilty, City, who last season won an unprecedented fourth successive English top-flight title, could face points deductions and even relegation from the Premier League.

– © AFP 2024