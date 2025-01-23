Man City complete Marmoush signing, Walker heading to Italy to sort loan move

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE completed the signing of Egypt forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, the Premier League club have announced.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the champions after moving in a deal understood to be worth £59.1million plus a potential further £4.2million in add-ons.

Marmoush is City’s third signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis earlier this week.

Marmoush said: “This is a day I will never forget. To sign for Manchester City – one of the best teams in the world – is an amazing feeling.

“I am delighted, my family are so proud, and we are all very happy to be here in Manchester.”

Marmoush, who can play in a variety of attacking positions, has scored 37 goals in 67 games since joining Frankfurt in the summer of 2023.

He began his career with Wadi Degla in the Egyptian Premier League before moving to Germany with Wolfsburg in 2020 and then having spells with St Pauli and Stuttgart.

He has been capped 35 times by Egypt and scored six goals for his country. The fee takes City’s spending this month to a basic £122.5million.

Meanwhile, Man City captain Kyle Walker is set to join AC Milan on loan for the remainder of the season.

Kyle Walker. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The PA news agency understands the two clubs have reached agreement over a deal which will give the Italian side the option to buy the 34-year-old in the summer. Walker will now travel to Italy to complete the formalities of the move.

The England right-back informed City of his wish to leave the club and seek opportunities abroad earlier this month.

Walker has endured a difficult campaign at City and has not started a game since their derby loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on 15 December.

He has been left out of their matchday squad altogether for their last four games.

Walker has helped City win 17 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League, since joining the club in a £45million switch from Tottenham in 2017.

He previously came close to leaving when Bayern Munich showed interest in the summer of 2023 but he opted to stay and sign a new contract with City, which runs until 2026.