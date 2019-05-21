This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 21 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Playthings' Man City and PSG 'ruining the entire system' of European football, says La Liga chief

The Spanish league’s president has slammed the clubs.

By The42 Team Tuesday 21 May 2019, 9:43 PM
50 minutes ago 2,119 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4646143
City were crowned FA Cup champions at the weekend.
City were crowned FA Cup champions at the weekend.
City were crowned FA Cup champions at the weekend.

LA LIGA PRESIDENT Javier Tebas has hit out at Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, saying the “state-run” clubs are ruining European football.

Man City, owned by Sheikh Mansour, a member of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates and PSG, owned by Qatar Sports Investments, have both achieved huge domestic success in recent years in part due to their big-spending ways. 

Both clubs have also been forced to deny breaking UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules, with City currently facing a potential season-long Champions League ban.

Tebas believes that the clubs’ success has come at a huge cost to the rest of Europe, with teams unable to compete against clubs funded by “petrol money.”

Speaking at the Financial Times’ Business of Football summit, Tebas said: ”The problem with PSG and City is they’re state-run clubs: one off petrol money, one off gas.

“The damage happening on Euro football is massive because they are inflating the market so clubs have to pay ridiculous sums to keep their players.

“There are clubs who could not care less what their real incomes are when they want to sign a player because they receive incomes from a state.

“It forces other clubs into an economic situation which is really living on the edge. It skews the balance of the entire European football structure.

“This is no longer sport. This is no longer an industry. It becomes more like a toy, the plaything of a state.

“And when it’s a plaything, kids start playing with other kids. You end up ruining the entire system.”

Tebas, who has been La Liga chief for six years, also criticised the planned European Super League, which would provide a competition for the continent’s richest clubs without requiring them to qualify.

“The origin of this entire problem with the Super League is the inflationary effect that Manchester City and PSG have created across the whole of Europe because the rest of the clubs in Europe want money to compete with these guys,” Tebas said. 

“There’s a lot in play here but the future of European professional football is at risk,” he said. “This is not a joke what is going on right now. And English fans need to know what every club thinks about this.

“Because the history of English football and its clubs is in danger. We need to be much more transparent about a Super League.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie