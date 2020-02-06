This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man City suffer Raheem Sterling setback

The attacker could face a race to be fit for their Champions League showdown with Real Madrid.

By AFP Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 9:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,569 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4996106
Raheem Sterling (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett
Raheem Sterling (file pic).
Raheem Sterling (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett

MANCHESTER CITY winger Raheem Sterling will miss Sunday’s Premier League clash against West Ham and could face a race to be fit for their Champions League showdown with Real Madrid after suffering a hamstring injury.

Sterling limped off during Sunday’s defeat at Tottenham and the club have confirmed the injury will sideline the England international this weekend.

“Raheem Sterling will miss our game against West Ham this weekend after scans revealed he has suffered damage to his left hamstring. Everyone at City wishes @sterling7 a full and speedy recovery,” City said on their Twitter account.

City manager Pep Guardiola will hope Sterling’s absence is not much longer than the West Ham game as his side gear up for a hectic schedule.

They travel to top-four rivals Leicester on 22 February and then head to Spain to face Real in the Champions League last-16 first leg four days later.

City would also want Sterling to be available for the League Cup final against Aston Villa on March 1.

The 25-year-old, who came off in the 84th minute against Tottenham, is one of City’s top goalscorers this season with 20 in all competitions.

Sterling has only missed two Premier League matches this season, where he was an unused substitute.

