Monday 1 July, 2019
Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from yesterday's hurling deciders?

Limerick’s Peter Casey and Wexford’s Rory O’Connor were honoured.

By Emma Duffy Monday 1 Jul 2019, 1:20 PM
57 minutes ago 1,981 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4704896

THE TWO PROVINCIAL senior hurling titles were handed out yesterday, as were two more coveted man-of-the-match accolades.

motn2 Peter Casey and Rory O'Connor got the nod.

Leinster glory was down for decision at Croke Park, with Wexford ending a 15-year wait for the Bob O’Keeffe Cup after a 1-23 to 0-23 win over Kilkenny.

Rory O’Connor was honoured for his superb exploits at HQ, his performance from start to finish key as Davy Fitzgerald’s men got the job done. 

o'connor3 Source: https://twitter.com/officialgaa/status/1145379796425302016

The St Martin’s forward hit four points in a brilliant display, and won the crucial late penalty which Mark Fanning scored. 

While man-of-the-match O’Connor scored 0-4, he linked up brilliantly with those around him as Lee Chin and Conor McDonald combined with O’Connor for 0-17 of Wexford’s 1-23. Their fingerprints and slick attacking play were all over the excellent win.

Elsewhere, 2018 All-Ireland champions Limerick added another trophy to their cabinet as they beat Tipperary in yesterday’s Munster final at the Gaelic Grounds. 

Peter Casey struck 1-5 from play in a superb showing, his 26th-minute goal inspiring the Treaty to drive on. The Na Piarsaigh star also set up Kyle Hayes’ all-important 55th-minute goal as Limerick left Tipperary for dead.

peter casey Source: The GAA.

Casey was instrumental throughout, producing a memorable performance before going off injured as the clock ran down, but Limerick fans rose to acclaim their man-of-the-match.

On Saturday night, Mayo and Tyrone booked their spots in the final round of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers. After this morning’s draw, we now know that they’ll face their respective neighbours Galway and Cavan in tasty provincial derbies.

Mayo recorded a narrow win over Armagh in Castlebar this weekend and Colm Boyle bagged the man-of-the-match award there, while Peter Harte fired 0-7 in his side’s win over Kildare to get the nod at Newbridge.

mayo Source: Mayo GAA.

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners? Let us know.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

