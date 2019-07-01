Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from yesterday's hurling deciders?

THE TWO PROVINCIAL senior hurling titles were handed out yesterday, as were two more coveted man-of-the-match accolades.

Peter Casey and Rory O'Connor got the nod.

Leinster glory was down for decision at Croke Park, with Wexford ending a 15-year wait for the Bob O’Keeffe Cup after a 1-23 to 0-23 win over Kilkenny.

Rory O’Connor was honoured for his superb exploits at HQ, his performance from start to finish key as Davy Fitzgerald’s men got the job done.

The St Martin’s forward hit four points in a brilliant display, and won the crucial late penalty which Mark Fanning scored.

While man-of-the-match O’Connor scored 0-4, he linked up brilliantly with those around him as Lee Chin and Conor McDonald combined with O’Connor for 0-17 of Wexford’s 1-23. Their fingerprints and slick attacking play were all over the excellent win.

Elsewhere, 2018 All-Ireland champions Limerick added another trophy to their cabinet as they beat Tipperary in yesterday’s Munster final at the Gaelic Grounds.

Peter Casey struck 1-5 from play in a superb showing, his 26th-minute goal inspiring the Treaty to drive on. The Na Piarsaigh star also set up Kyle Hayes’ all-important 55th-minute goal as Limerick left Tipperary for dead.

Casey was instrumental throughout, producing a memorable performance before going off injured as the clock ran down, but Limerick fans rose to acclaim their man-of-the-match.

On Saturday night, Mayo and Tyrone booked their spots in the final round of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers. After this morning’s draw, we now know that they’ll face their respective neighbours Galway and Cavan in tasty provincial derbies.

Mayo recorded a narrow win over Armagh in Castlebar this weekend and Colm Boyle bagged the man-of-the-match award there, while Peter Harte fired 0-7 in his side’s win over Kildare to get the nod at Newbridge.

Source: Mayo GAA.

