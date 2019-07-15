Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from this weekend's GAA action?

THIS WEEKEND SAW the business end of the 2019 All-Ireland football and hurling championships arrive with a bang.

There were opening Super 8s football clash wins for Kerry, Dublin, Donegal and Tyrone with Kilkenny and Tipperary both progressing to the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals.

David Clifford, Patrick Horgan and Jack McCaffrey were three of six to get the nod. Source: Inpho.

With some impressive team performances produced across the board, there were also several individual players recognised for their exploits and six man-of-the-match awards handed out with every game live on either RTÉ or Sky Sports despite clashes.

In yesterday’s All-Ireland quarter-final double-header at Croke Park, the Cats and Liam Sheedy’s Premier County marched on but it was losing sides Cork and Laois who held man-of-the-match winners.

Rebels star Patrick Horgan fired an outstanding 3-10 at HQ, the captain leading the charge from start to finish. Alongside him in the inside attack was Alan Cadogan, scorer of 0-4, and while the pair caused Kilkenny major issues, Cork couldn’t just service them enough.

Source: The Sunday Game.

Horgan scooped the individual accolade, but the curtain came down on his side’s summer in disappointing circumstances.

Likewise, it was Laois defender Jack Kelly who took the prize in their loss to Tipperary. The Rathdowney Errill man chipped in with two fine scores from play and starred throughout despite Eddie Brennan’s side meeting the end of the road.

'Go again next year' - Laois half back Jack Kelly accepts his Man of the Match award pic.twitter.com/BFY5hDb4W9 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 14, 2019

Meanwhile, in Croker on Saturday night, Jim Gavin’s Dublin beat Cork to well and truly open their five in-a-row bid. Three late goals saw the Sky Blues power past a gutsy Rebel side.

Their first of five, however, came from man-of-the-match Jack McCaffrey in the 12th minute. The Clontarf flyer attacked from half-back throughout, creating the platform for a lot of Dublin’s chances.

As well as finding the back of the net himself — “Any day I get a goal is a good day for me,” he smiled afterwards — McCaffrey created several other openings – the last Brian Fenton’s closing goal.

'Any day I get a goal is a good day for me' - Jack McCaffrey on his Man-of-the-Match display against Cork #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/70ByfuKsFf — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 13, 2019

In Saturday evening’s other Group 2 game, Tyrone beat Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park to pick up a valuable opening two points with Cathal McShane in electric form once again.

The Owen Roe ace led the way with 0-8, three of those points coming from play, as the Red Hand were four-point winners.

Group 1 got up and running then yesterday in Ballyboffey and Killarney respectively, with the hosts both coming out on top.

Michael Murphy, Cathal McShane and Jack Kelly were also honoured.

Declan Bonner’s Donegal produced a strong finish to see off a spirited Meath side, with Michael Murphy collecting the man-of-the-match award there.

The captain produced an excellent showing, inspiring his side from start to finish and hitting 0-3 in doing so, while Paddy McBrearty also had a day to remember as he accounted for 1-6.

And last but definitely not least, Kerry opened their Super 8s campaign in style with a statement win over Division 1 league winners Mayo in Killarney.

Source: The GAA Twitter.

Man of the match David Clifford said a good start was key to Kerry's comprehensive win over Mayo. pic.twitter.com/nKJw0aNBPp — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 14, 2019

10 points separated the sides at the death as David Clifford’s devastating performance and 0-7 tally — 0-6 of that from play — was honoured at the end.

David Moran and Stephen O’Brien were among those to also impress for the hosts, but Fossa superstar Clifford landed The Sunday Game man-of-the-match award.

