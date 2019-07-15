This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Monday 15 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from this weekend's GAA action?

Stars from Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Donegal, Tyrone and Laois were honoured.

By Emma Duffy Monday 15 Jul 2019, 4:19 PM
59 minutes ago 2,056 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4725380

THIS WEEKEND SAW the business end of the 2019 All-Ireland football and hurling championships arrive with a bang. 

There were opening Super 8s football clash wins for Kerry, Dublin, Donegal and Tyrone with Kilkenny and Tipperary both progressing to the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals.

potms David Clifford, Patrick Horgan and Jack McCaffrey were three of six to get the nod. Source: Inpho.

With some impressive team performances produced across the board, there were also several individual players recognised for their exploits and six man-of-the-match awards handed out with every game live on either RTÉ or Sky Sports despite clashes.

In yesterday’s All-Ireland quarter-final double-header at Croke Park, the Cats and Liam Sheedy’s Premier County marched on but it was losing sides Cork and Laois who held man-of-the-match winners.

Rebels star Patrick Horgan fired an outstanding 3-10 at HQ, the captain leading the charge from start to finish. Alongside him in the inside attack was Alan Cadogan, scorer of 0-4, and while the pair caused Kilkenny major issues, Cork couldn’t just service them enough.

Screenshot 2019-07-15 at 15.42.25 Source: The Sunday Game.

Horgan scooped the individual accolade, but the curtain came down on his side’s summer in disappointing circumstances.

Likewise, it was Laois defender Jack Kelly who took the prize in their loss to Tipperary. The Rathdowney Errill man chipped in with two fine scores from play and starred throughout despite Eddie Brennan’s side meeting the end of the road.

Meanwhile, in Croker on Saturday night, Jim Gavin’s Dublin beat Cork to well and truly open their five in-a-row bid. Three late goals saw the Sky Blues power past a gutsy Rebel side.

Their first of five, however, came from man-of-the-match Jack McCaffrey in the 12th minute. The Clontarf flyer attacked from half-back throughout, creating the platform for a lot of Dublin’s chances.

As well as finding the back of the net himself — “Any day I get a goal is a good day for me,” he smiled afterwards — McCaffrey created several other openings – the last Brian Fenton’s closing goal.

In Saturday evening’s other Group 2 game, Tyrone beat Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park to pick up a valuable opening two points with Cathal McShane in electric form once again.

The Owen Roe ace led the way with 0-8, three of those points coming from play, as the Red Hand were four-point winners.

Group 1 got up and running then yesterday in Ballyboffey and Killarney respectively, with the hosts both coming out on top.

potm2 Michael Murphy, Cathal McShane and Jack Kelly were also honoured.

Declan Bonner’s Donegal produced a strong finish to see off a spirited Meath side, with Michael Murphy collecting the man-of-the-match award there.

The captain produced an excellent showing, inspiring his side from start to finish and hitting 0-3 in doing so, while Paddy McBrearty also had a day to remember as he accounted for 1-6.

And last but definitely not least, Kerry opened their Super 8s campaign in style with a statement win over Division 1 league winners Mayo in Killarney.

Screenshot 2019-07-15 at 14.45.10 Source: The GAA Twitter.

10 points separated the sides at the death as David Clifford’s devastating performance and 0-7 tally — 0-6 of that from play — was honoured at the end.

David Moran and Stephen O’Brien were among those to also impress for the hosts, but Fossa superstar Clifford landed The Sunday Game man-of-the-match award.

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match selections? Let us know.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie