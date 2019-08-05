This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from this weekend's GAA action?

Star men from Kerry, Mayo and Dublin were honoured.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 5 Aug 2019, 3:51 PM
A good weekend for Aidan O'Shea, Sean O'Shea and Sean Bugler.
Image: Inpho
Image: Inpho

THE SUPER 8s concluded over the weekend as Kerry and Mayo sealed their places in the All-Ireland semi-final with victories over Meath and Donegal respectively in Group 1. 

In Group 2, Dublin defeated Tyrone to finish on top while Cork fell to Roscommon in a dead-rubber goal rush. 

Man-of-the-match awards were handed out to Kerry forward Sean O’Shea, who hit 1-8 against the Royals, Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea and young Dublin rookie Sean Bugler.

O’Shea dominated the midfield as Mayo dumped Donegal out of the All-Ireland race in Castlebar.

St Oliver Plunketts/Eoghan Ruadh prospect Bugler grasped his opportunity with a strong display in Omagh, scoring three points from wing-forward.

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match selections? Let us know.

