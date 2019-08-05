Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from this weekend's GAA action?

THE SUPER 8s concluded over the weekend as Kerry and Mayo sealed their places in the All-Ireland semi-final with victories over Meath and Donegal respectively in Group 1.

In Group 2, Dublin defeated Tyrone to finish on top while Cork fell to Roscommon in a dead-rubber goal rush.

Man-of-the-match awards were handed out to Kerry forward Sean O’Shea, who hit 1-8 against the Royals, Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea and young Dublin rookie Sean Bugler.

O’Shea dominated the midfield as Mayo dumped Donegal out of the All-Ireland race in Castlebar.

Well done to Aidan O'Shea who was named Man of the Match from today's game. Next stop Croke Park!! #mayogaa #gaa pic.twitter.com/jzhz2sTl4n — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) August 3, 2019

St Oliver Plunketts/Eoghan Ruadh prospect Bugler grasped his opportunity with a strong display in Omagh, scoring three points from wing-forward.

Man of the match Sean Bugler said it's a privilege to play for Dublin after winning man of the match on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/e6Hhu5RvJz — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) August 5, 2019

