Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from the weekend's GAA action?

The Roscommon and Donegal footballers and Galway hurlers saw some of their top forwards honoured.

By Emma Duffy Monday 27 May 2019, 12:55 PM
33 minutes ago 924 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4655561

ANOTHER WEEKEND OF provincial championship action done and dusted, another few man-of-the-match awards handed out.

gaa (2) Jamie Brennan, Conor Cox and Conor Whelan all got the nod.

Of the televised encounters, the Roscommon and Donegal footballers and the Galway hurlers had players honoured for their exploits.

The Rossies ended a 33-year wait for a championship victory over Mayo in Castlebar on Saturday night and Kerry native Conor Cox led the way for the winners with a 0-5 tally.

Of that return, three were from play and the Listowel Emmetts man showed his class throughout, his movement key and the well-taken scores lifting Roscommon time and time again.

And deservedly so, his starring role was honoured with the Sky Sports Man of the Match accolade.

cox Source: Roscommon GAA Twitter.

Likewise, Galway star forward Conor Whelan scooped The Sunday Game’s prize yesterday after his performance in the Tribe’s Leinster SHC round-robin draw with Wexford.

The Kinvara sharpshooter was a constant threat for Davy Fitzgerald’s defence and he finished with three points from play to his name.

Elsewhere, in the Ulster SFC, Donegal picked up a hard-fought win over a stubborn Fermanagh side at Brewster Park with Jamie Brennan among those flying the flag there.

Brennan accounted for 0-4 of Donegal’s 0-15, with all of his contributions coming from play. And with the game shown live on BBC, he picked up their award.

dgl Source: Official Donegal GAA Twitter.

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners? Let us know.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

