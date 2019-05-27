Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from the weekend's GAA action?

ANOTHER WEEKEND OF provincial championship action done and dusted, another few man-of-the-match awards handed out.

Jamie Brennan, Conor Cox and Conor Whelan all got the nod.

Of the televised encounters, the Roscommon and Donegal footballers and the Galway hurlers had players honoured for their exploits.

The Rossies ended a 33-year wait for a championship victory over Mayo in Castlebar on Saturday night and Kerry native Conor Cox led the way for the winners with a 0-5 tally.

Of that return, three were from play and the Listowel Emmetts man showed his class throughout, his movement key and the well-taken scores lifting Roscommon time and time again.

And deservedly so, his starring role was honoured with the Sky Sports Man of the Match accolade.

Likewise, Galway star forward Conor Whelan scooped The Sunday Game’s prize yesterday after his performance in the Tribe’s Leinster SHC round-robin draw with Wexford.

The Kinvara sharpshooter was a constant threat for Davy Fitzgerald’s defence and he finished with three points from play to his name.

Man of the match Conor Whelan says Galway should have scored more in the first-half when they had the wind advantage in Salthill pic.twitter.com/RiHCPisGT3 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 26, 2019

Elsewhere, in the Ulster SFC, Donegal picked up a hard-fought win over a stubborn Fermanagh side at Brewster Park with Jamie Brennan among those flying the flag there.

Brennan accounted for 0-4 of Donegal’s 0-15, with all of his contributions coming from play. And with the game shown live on BBC, he picked up their award.

