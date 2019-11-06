This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man United-linked Haaland interested in future Premier League move

The player’s father admits the prospect of playing English football interests his teenage son Erling.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 9:48 PM
12 minutes ago 558 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4882120
Erling Haaland (file pic).
Erling Haaland (file pic).
Erling Haaland (file pic).

RED BULL SALZBURG striker Erling Haaland — who has been heavily linked with Manchester United – has ambitions to play in the Premier League, according to his father.

The younger Haaland has scored seven goals in four Champions League appearances in what is his first full season with Salzburg.

He has also hit a further 16 goals in domestic competitions, emerging as one of the brightest young prospects in European football. 

Old Trafford has been mooted as a possible next destination for the 19-year-old, with Juventus and La Liga rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona also thought to be monitoring his progress.

While expecting his Leeds-born son to follow in his Premier League footsteps, Alf-Inge suggested the path he took would have no sway over Erling’s next career move.

“He was a Leeds fan and a [Manchester] City fan and a Nottingham Forest fan. He followed me but that’s what you do in your youth,” Haaland senior told talkSPORT.

“There’s a difference between being a supporter and having it as a job.

“I think at one stage he would like to play in the Premier League. When that’s going to happen, I don’t know. It’s a very tough league.

“Up to now he’s ahead of the stage we thought he would be at. He’s built for the Premier League at one stage, I think. Whether that happens now or at a later stage, we don’t know.”

Recent reports have suggested Salzburg could ask for up to €100 million for the impressive centre-forward, who is already a two-cap Norway international.

Alf-Inge doubts the Austrian club would demand such an exorbitant fee, however.

There are always stories,” he said. “He’s at Salzburg and he’s at a fantastic club and playing in the Champions League, so in a way, there’s no hurry.

“But Salzburg have shown in the past they’re sort of a middle-step club and if they’re going to recruit players in the future they can’t put a stupid price tag on the players, otherwise nobody would like to go there.”

