This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 29 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manchester City bounce back thanks to Aguero and De Bruyne strikes

The champions got the better of Sheffield United this evening at the Etihad Stadium.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 8:12 PM
53 minutes ago 2,508 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/4949689
Sergio Aguero celebrates against Sheffield United
Sergio Aguero celebrates against Sheffield United
Sergio Aguero celebrates against Sheffield United

MANCHESTER CITY WERE on the right side of some contentious decisions as Sergio Aguero’s controversial goal and a late Kevin De Bruyne effort earned a 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

With Premier League leaders Liverpool having extended the gap at the top with a win over Wolves, City — who lost 3-2 to Wolves on St Stephen’s Day — were fortunate not to fall behind in the first half when Lys Mousset had a goal harshly disallowed by VAR.

However, there was more controversy to follow, with the visitors incensed after referee Chris Kavanagh failed to stop the play despite accidentally blocking off John Fleck in the build-up to Sergio Aguero’s opener.

VAR did come to the Blades’ assistance when it deemed John Egan had not deliberately handled a Riyad Mahrez shot, though City had the points wrapped up when De Bruyne lashed in with eight minutes remaining.

With Mousset having squandered an early header, United thought they had the lead when the striker kept his cool to slot beyond Claudio Bravo, who was starting in place of the suspended Ederson, only for VAR to disallow the goal for a marginal offside call.

Mousset got the better of City’s defence again prior to half-time, yet sliced his effort into the side-netting after latching onto Oliver Norwood’s pass.

Despite their poor display, City took the lead six minutes into the second half — Aguero clinically drilling in his 10th league goal of the season.

United were adamant the goal should not have stood due to the referee’s accidental interference, but VAR once more went against them.

City then wanted a penalty when Egan blocked Mahrez’s shot, though their claims were rejected despite the ball hitting the defender’s arm.

Any hopes of a comeback were ended soon after as De Bruyne calmly swept home, though Billy Sharp went agonisingly close to setting up a grandstand finish with a looping header which hit the upright and rolled across the line as United’s unbeaten run on the road came to an end at nine.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie