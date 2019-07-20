This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Manchester City lose to Wolves on penalties in Premier League Asia Trophy final

Rui Patricio was the hero as Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten in the final of the pre-season tournament.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 3:48 PM
1 hour ago 1,965 Views 2 Comments
Raheem Sterling missed a penalty during normal time.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS Manchester City failed to collect an additional piece of silverware on Saturday after losing the Premier League Asia Trophy final to Wolves on penalties.

Following a goalless draw in Shanghai on Saturday, Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio saved three penalties to seal a 3-2 shoot-out victory for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Pep Guardiola’s men completed a domestic clean sweep of silverware last term but must wait until next month’s Community Shield – where they will face Liverpool - for a chance to add to their growing collection of medals.

City were gifted the chance to take a first-half lead when Adama Traore fouled Leroy Sane in the box and referee Martin Atkinson pointed to the penalty spot.

But Raheem Sterling, who started in a central attacking role after he scored twice against West Ham to send City into the final, blazed his effort from 12 yards well over the angle of post and bar.

David Silva’s 77th-minute free-kick tested Patricio, who earlier needed lengthy treatment on a facial injury, as City continued to fruitlessly probe for the breakthrough.

Conor Coady and Ilkay Gundogan were each denied in the first round of penalties, with Patricio also keeping out Silva’s strike before Maximilian Kilman fired his kick wide for Wolves.

Danilo made it 1-1 after three kicks each with a low shot that squeezed under Patricio, who then saved the decisive effort from Lukas Nmecha to secure the trophy.

Earlier in the day, with new head coach Steve Bruce watching from the stands, Newcastle United beat West Ham 1-0 in the third-place play-off thanks to Japan striker Yoshinori Muto’s goal.

