Manchester United pre-season friendly confirmed for Aviva Stadium

A PRE-SEASON friendly between Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao has been confirmed to take place at the Aviva Stadium in August.

As previously reported by The 42 yesterday, the clash will be one of the warm-up games that will precede Erik ten Hag’s second campaign in charge of the Old Trafford side.

This will be the first time United have appeared at the Aviva Stadium since 2017, when they faced Italian side Sampdoria.

Ex-Manchester United and Republic of Ireland legend Denis Irwin will be on hand to launch the friendly at a preview event on 13 June ahead of the tie on Sunday 6 August.

Man United’s 2022/23 campaign ended in disappointment last weekend when they were beaten by rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final, and they will soon begin preparations for next season when they begin a tour of the United States next month.

Ten Hag’s side will play Arsenal in New York on 22 July, followed by Real Madrid in Houston four days later. Their trip across the Atlantic concludes on 30 July when they face Borussia Dortmund.

