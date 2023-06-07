Exclusive: Manchester United set for August friendly at Aviva Stadium

MANCHESTER UNITED LOOK set to return to Dublin for a pre-season friendly in August.

The 42 understands that a date at Aviva Stadium could be announced as early as next week, with the game potentially one of Erik ten Hag’s final warm ups before embarking on his second campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

The 2023/24 Premier League is due to kick off the weekend of 11-13 August, with fixture lists revealed next Thursday, 15 June.

It is not believed that the opposition in Dublin will be a League of Ireland XI, as was the case in the summer of 2010 when former manager Alex Ferguson brought his side to the recently redeveloped Lansdowne Road.

United last visited Aviva Stadium in 2017, when they faced Italian side Sampdoria.

Unitd’s 2022/23 campaign ended in disappointment last weekend when they were beaten by rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final, and they will soon begin preparations for the new season when they embark on a tour of the United States next month.

Ten Hag’s side will play Arsenal in New York on 22 July, followed by Real Madrid in Houston four days later. Their trip across the Atlantic concludes on 30 July when they face Borussia Dortmund.