Comeback kids Garnacho and Hojlund ease some of Manchester United's pain

IF EVER THERE was an image to sum up the modern Manchester United it was the blood slowly and relentlessly flowing from the head of Matthijs de Ligt throughout the first half.

A seeping, seemingly unstoppable mess. And yet still, moments of beauty to ignore the bigger problems.

The medical staff tried to stitch De Ligt up and manage the drain as the half wore on, but there was no easy fix, no cheap cover-up.

Still, those two sublime second-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund will go some way to easing the pressure on Erik ten Hag after Brentford threatened to continue the misery of this season when Ethan Pinnock scored in the fifth minute of first-half injury time.

The cameras never showed Alex Ferguson’s face in the crowd, maybe he was keeping a lower profile after news earlier in the week about his €3 million-a-year ambassadorship being removed at the end of this season, but he would have enjoyed the nature of the goals that turned the game and sent United to the heady heights of 10th.

Garnacho (20) and Hojlund (21) were the comeback kids United required.

Some may mock those at Old Trafford who cling to past glories — even if two trophies have been won in the last two seasons — but De Ligt’s apparent attempts at paying homage to Phil Jones early on with a reckless defensive action would later prove fateful.

When Kevin Schade beat him to the ball about 30 yards out, and in a central area, De Ligt either mistimed his attempt at a block or misjudged the severity of what football studs in the head could do.

There were 10 minutes gone and after a few minutes of treatment, he eventually returned to the pitch.

Brentford were comfortable and relatively in control, the aggressiveness of their play epitomised by Nathan Collins.

The centre-back, who has stepped up as captain of the Republic of Ireland in Seamus Coleman’s absence, followed Bruno Fernandes on a number of occasions deep into United’s half to make sure he could not dictate play and get the home side on the front foot.

In one instance he travelled as far to the opposite 18-yard box to shove the United captain off balance as he went to play a pass around the corner.

United flashed a couple of opportunities high and wide from the left, Garnacho at least showing intent and positivity in a laboured first half

This was despite the Argentina international starting in attack along with Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Fernandes in behind.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen were earning their few bob in a midfield pivot behind – a pairing you would not say was suitable to match the intensity shown by their opponents.

Andre Onana made one comfortable save for the cameras from a curled Christian Norgaard shot from the edge of the box on 31 minutes and from the resulting corner, Ex-Ireland international Keith Andrews was out in front beside manager Thomas Frank waiting to see if some of the week’s work would pay off.

The delivery hit the first man and Frank was not happy, words were exchanged with the set-piece coach and Andrews walked back to the dugout with a rueful smile.

Just before half-time, though, he was clenching both of his fists in celebration and getting a hug from the Brentford manager when they took the lead a few minutes after the impressive Hojlund turned Collins near halfway and set up a break with Rashford that ended with Garnacho driving over inside the box.

He would later be far more accurate but the good feeling to come felt a long way off when Pinnock powered home that header in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.

It was a goal that was the catalyst for rancour and dissent in the Old Trafford stands, and not just because of the awful start to the campaign.

Nathan Collins (centre) with Casemiro (left) and Christian Eriksen. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Before the corner was taken, though, referee Sam Barrott insisted that De Ligt go off for treatment — as he did earlier in the half too — as the blood flowed.

Pinnock peeled away from Dalot, Collins dragged Hojlund away too, and a gaping space where De Ligt might have been placed was exposed.

United were furious, Ten Hag thought he was yellow carded for his protests only to be informed it was assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy, who then continued his complaints down the tunnel with the sound of boos and jeers ringing around Old Trafford.

In case they had forgotten during that period of vacuous bliss during the international window over the last couple of weeks, United fans were reminded by Brentford after that opening 45 minutes of the kind of tortuous existence the start of this season was beginning to serve up.

The unwanted stats and milestones read like a kind of bitter eulogy delivered with gleeful menace by those you have wronged in your life.

The ex-partner: Only eight points picked up in the first seven games, the lowest tally since 1990, two years before the back pass rule was introduced.

The estranged sibling: Just five goals scored going into kick-off, the second-lowest tally in the league with only newly promoted Southampton (four) worse off.

The kid who was picked on at school for being good at maths: The second-worst xG differential (-5.96xG) in the Premier League.

The sound of discontent was replaced here just two minutes after the interval when Garnacho guided home an exquisite side-foot volley from a Rashford cross to the far left post.

It was the lift that everyone in red needed and even De Ligt, who returned without a bandage, would have felt a different kind of rush of blood.

Van Nistelrooy was happy, too, embracing Ten Hag in a show of relief as much as defiance.

United, indeed, were on the up with the pace of their play and the presence of Hojlund as a focal point impressed.

By 62 minutes they were in front and, for the first time since the opening night of the season, led at home in the Premier League.

Indeed, that equaliser from Garnacho was their first league goal here since that victory over Fulham.

It was a delightful move, even if Collins won’t want to see it again. His initial clearance from deep down the right channel was intercepted by Roberto Martinez. He squared quickly for Eriksen, who fizzed a ball into Fernandes that had just enough zip that was perfect for a first-time flick.

Collins, as he had done several times in the first half, tried to get as close to the Portugal international as he could as quickly as possible.

Fernandes had his number this time, though, a deft glance of the heel taking the Leixlip man out of the game and giving Hojlund a sight of goal.

He still had plenty to do, like choosing his finish, and he chose an equally neat dink over the advancing Mark Flekken.

United, shock horror, actually maintained control from that point on.

De Ligt appeared to stop bleeding and Ten Hag walked down the tunnel punching the air towards those supporters who showed their support and kept the faith.