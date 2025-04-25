Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot could miss rest of season with calf injury

RUBEN AMORIM HAS revealed Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has suffered a potentially-season ending calf injury.

The 26-year-old has made 51 appearances for the Red Devils this season in all competitions, missing just one match through suspension.

Dalot came off the bench in Sunday’s 1-0 loss against Wolves as Amorim looked to manage his minutes with the crucial Europa League semi-final against Athletic Bilbao looming large.

Advertisement

However, the versatile full-back has picked up a muscle injury that threatens to bring his campaign to a premature end.

“Diogo Dalot is out,” boss Amorim said ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth.

“We don’t know how long he’s going to be out, but he’s out for these games, next games. We’ll see until the end.”

Asked if Dalot could miss the rest of the season, he said: “There is that possibility, but I don’t know.

“We’ll check week by week because he works really hard, he can recover quite well. We will see.

“He has something in his muscle, in his calf. He had a sequence of games that he played all the time.

“We tried to manage but some of the players have to play a lot of minutes, and we have to protect the ones that we think that they are not so ready to cope with that but Dalot felt something.”