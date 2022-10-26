Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 26 October 2022
Ronaldo will return to Man United squad, Varane ruled out until World Cup

Erik ten Hag’s side face Sheriff in the Europa League tomorrow.

1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the squad for the Sheriff game, says Erik ten Hag.
Image: PA

ERIK TEN HAG has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will be involved in Manchester United’s Europa League clash against Sheriff Tiraspol.

The 37-year-old sat out Saturday’s 1-1 league draw at Chelsea as punishment for leaving last Wednesday’s match against Tottenham early and refusing to come on as a substitute.

“Yes, Cristiano will be in the squad (on Thursday),” manager Ten Hag said.

“I think we said everything and answered all the questions. He was out for one game and now he is back.”

Raphael Varane will be absent for United against Sheriff and up until the World Cup.

The France defender looked upset as he left the field with injury at Stamford Bridge.

“Rapha Varane isn’t in the squad, so he will be out certainly until the World Cup,” Ten Hag said. “He will not play in this block for Man United.”

More to follow.

Press Association

