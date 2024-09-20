Ten Hag buoyed by Rashford form while City sweat on De Bruyne fitness

MANCHESTER UNITED BOSS Erik ten Hag is glad to see the likes of Marcus Rashford scoring confidence-boosting goals early in the season.

The Red Devils head to Crystal Palace for Saturday evening’s Premier League clash looking to continue their impressive return from the international break.

United have bounced back from deflating defeats to Brighton and Liverpool by swatting aside Southampton 3-0 and hammering Barnsley 7-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Rashford scored his first goal since March at St Mary’s and then hit a brace against the Tykes, lifting the confidence of a player who lost his way last season.

“It’s very good, of course, that your strikers, that they are starting to score when the season is very young,” Ten Hag said.

“Strikers, they need that belief, and we have now a couple of players who are, in the meanwhile, on the scoring list.

“It is very good for a team, because that will strengthen their belief, and they will go for more and they will score more goals now.”

United will check on Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount before the trip to London after the pair returned to training this week.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof and Leny Yoro remain absent.

For Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne will face a late fitness test ahead of the clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

The Belgium playmaker was forced off at half-time during City’s Champions League draw with Inter Milan on Wednesday with a muscular problem.

Manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful De Bruyne will still be able to line up for the Premier League champions against last season’s runners-up at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola said: “He feels a little bit better today but we have not yet had training and we will see. He could be (involved).”

Arsenal will definitely be without one of their key players after midfielder Martin Odegaard was ruled out for a prolonged period of time.

Guardiola said: “I’m so sorry for him. I always like to play against the toughest squad. Of course he’s an important player but, year by year, Arsenal are getting better.”