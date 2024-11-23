Success a fantasy for Manchester United until Ruben Amorim restores character and identity

FOOTBALL IS THE global game but the relationships that are cultivated make it feel like it operates within the smallest town in Ireland.

Everyone knows everyone, and they will happily talk about each other’s business.

In the days around Manchester United’s pursuit of Ruben Amorim at the end of last month, The 42 reported how there was a delay confirming the 39-year-old’s appointment because Sporting CP were holding out for a suitable compensation package upwards of €2 million for the coaches that he wanted to bring with him to Old Trafford.

The deal with Amorim had been sorted out but he was waiting to ensure those he trusted most would be by his side before committing 100%.

Sporting knew this and held firm.

“He wants his own men and is making sure he will get them,” was the gist from one source close to United.

Amorim had made that point clear to chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth when negotiations began. United lost 2-1 at West Ham on 27 October but the wheels were already in motion to replace Erik ten Hag around the time of the 1-1 draw away to Fenerbahce earlier that week.

Jim Ratcliffe may only be deemed a minority investor but make no mistake, nothing of significance happens without him being aware and signing off. He was won over.

That is why Amorim, and his full staff, will be in place for the Premier League trip to Ipswich Town tomorrow, rather than Ruud van Nistelrooy remaining on the ticket after overseeing three wins and one draw from his short interim spell.

Carlos Fernandes has instead joined as Amorim’s right hand man with Adelio Candido and Emanuel Ferro the new first-team coaches. Jorge Vital will be the lead goalkeeping coach while Paulo Barreira, formerly of Arsenal and Liverpool, has been installed as physical performance coach.

You only have to read any number of the excellent profile articles that have been produced charting the former Benfica and Portugal midfielder’s coaching journey to get a sense of the importance of loyalty and identity to how he operates.

From having to resign at Casa Pia because he didn’t have the necessary Uefa qualifications in 2018 to ending Sporting’s 19-year wait for the Portuguese title, the same traits that have provided the backbone of his success have led him to the 20-times champions of England.

He spent a week there in 2018 as part of an internship on his University of Lisbon masters’ degree in high-performance football coaching when Jose Mourinho was in charge. Yesterday, Amorim said he was not “The Special One” but rather “The Right One” for the United job.

It’s not just about his favoured 3-4-3 formation and principles of committed, intense play, but of creating solidarity through togetherness. As detailed in Charlotte Harpur’s superb portrayal of his upbringing and how it shaped him, Amorim even went so far as paying the rent of one of his players at Casa Pia so the player did not lose custody of his children.

That is an extreme example of the sense of responsibility he feels to those under his care, and while hardly something a dressing room full of millionaires will be concerned about at United it illustrates why so many hail his ability to connect with those around him.

That profile tallies even with those who have not been in one of his dressing rooms but have been afforded glimpses into the inner sanctum. One executive whose business interests are intertwined with Europe’s elite clubs has witnessed up close how Amorim and his staff operates.

He talks of being welcomed in to a “a proper footballing culture”, of how his dealings with Amorim reminded him instantly of those he had with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, and how they share an “intense love for the game that goes very deep”.

He has the personality to quickly win people over and convince them of his ideas through explanation as well as action, something that has already been evident to onlookers at United’s Carrington training base.

United may have been quick to release edited clips of training to maintain a positive message on social media, but Amorim’s demeanour has been described as warm and relaxed with his clear messaging bringing a sense of cohesion.

This truly is the honeymoon period.

Even the basics of data usage that other coaches around Europe still dismiss as a box-ticking exercise offer an insight into the unrelenting demand for standards. In training, players will be required to hit and exceed certain intensity thresholds in order to be deemed willing – and able – to perform how the head coach expects.

It seems so blatantly obvious in a world of GPS monitoring and sports science that this would be the practice at any leading club, but it is not the case more often than you would think.

Amorim spoke to assembled media for the first time yesterday since his appointment but had already detailed so much in a surprisingly candid and unvarnished interview with United’s in-house media.

“Character” was the word he used as most important in his squad, instantly earning the Roy Keane seal of approval. He also spoke of United’s identity, and how so much of it was borne from dealing with the tragedy of the Munich Air Disaster and overcoming the adversity that followed to become the best team in England and Europe.

Circumstances are far different now, of course, but restoring United’s identity and character through his intense love of the game is the first challenge Amorim must overcome.

Until then, anything else remains a fantasy.