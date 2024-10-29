Ruben Amorim's Manchester United deal delayed as talks continue over coaching staff

MANCHESTER UNITED ARE still negotiating a deal to secure the staff that Ruben Amorim wants to bring with him to Old Trafford before they can confirm the Sporting CP boss as their new manager.

United wanted to announce the 39-year-old as Erik ten Hag’s successor as soon as possible after the Portuguese League Cup game with Nacional tonight.

Their plans have hit a snag as talks between the two clubs continue. Reports elsewhere suggested that discussions were still taking place regarding a notice period Amorim would have to honour, but the only issue now remaining is finalising a suitable compensation package for the staff that United’s No.1 target is demanding are part of his rebuilding project in Manchester.

Sporting already confirmed to the Portuguese financial regulator earlier today that United had “registered an interest in hiring Rúben Amorim and paying his €10 million release clause.”

That has been triggered and personal terms agreed on his own contract. However, no contract has yet to be signed as Sporting are understood to be holding out for at least a further €2 million for Amorim’s key allies who have been by his side since 2018.

Carlos Fernandes has been the head coach’s right hand from the time he took charge of Casa Pisa six years ago.

The 29-year-old followed him to Braga and on to Sporting where they have won back-to-back league titles.

Adélio Cândido, 28, is another assistant coach who was there for that journey while 45-year-old Emanuel Ferro was already at Sporting when Amorim arrived in 2020 and helped the club end their 19-year wait for a first Portuguese championship.

Goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital was also with Amorim at Braga and left for Sporting four years ago.

Matters are complicated by the fact United only overhauled their own coaching staff over the summer with the appointment of assistants Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake as replacements for Mitchell van der Gaag, Steve McClaren and Benni McCarthy.

That Dutch duo have remained in situ despite Ten Hag’s dismissal and Van Nistelrooy has been placed in interim charge for tomorrow’s Carabao Cup tie with Leicester City.

United are still hopeful of confirming their deal for Amorim before Sunday’s Premier League game against Chelsea but will have to finalise that package for his staff if he is to be in the dugout in time for his Old Trafford bow.