Manny Pacquiao. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeBoxing

'I'm back': Pacquiao confirms coming out of retirement at 46

Pacquiao, who won 12 world titles in eight different weight classes, has not fought since August 2021.
8.40am, 22 May 2025

MANNY PACQUIAO WILL come out of retirement aged 46 to fight Mario Barrios for the American’s WBC welterweight title, the legendary Filipino has confirmed.

“I’m back,” Pacquiao wrote on social media, after reports earlier this month said that he will face Barrios on 19 July at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“Let’s make history!”

Pacquiao, who won 12 world titles in eight different weight classes, has not fought since losing on points to Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas for the WBA welterweight crown in August 2021.

WBC rules allow a former champion to request a world title fight when coming out of retirement.

Pacquiao has a career record of 62-8 with two draws and 39 knockouts.

He has been involved in politics since retiring from boxing and had an unsuccessful tilt at the presidency of the Philippines.

Barrios is 29-2 with one drawn and 18 knockouts and kept his title last November with a draw against fellow American Abel Ramos.

– © AFP 2025

