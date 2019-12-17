This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Diego Maradona: Pochettino should take charge of 'biggest team in the world' Boca

While dismissing a return to the Argentine giants, the legendary attacker nominated the former Spurs coach for the job.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 7:08 PM
38 minutes ago 1,175 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4936657
Poch was recently sacked by Spurs.
Poch was recently sacked by Spurs.
Poch was recently sacked by Spurs.

DIEGO MARADONA WANTS former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to take charge of “the biggest team in the world” Boca Juniors.

Pochettino has been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich since he was sacked by Premier League side Tottenham last month.

Maradona – head coach of Argentina’s Superliga side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata – nominated Pochettino to return to his homeland and lead Boca, who are looking for a new coach after Gustavo Alfaro stepped down.

After Boca and Argentina great Juan Roman Riquelme returned to the club as vice-president following December’s election, Maradona was asked if he would move back to the powerhouse team following two spells.

“I will not go to Boca… because I repeat that I do not agree with those who will manage the club,” Maradona told Ole. “The president [Jorge Amor Ameal] was already there and it was a disaster, he surrounded himself with [vice-president Mario Pergolini] who believes that he can handle the club. 

“And Roman… a club is not run within the locker room. It’s much harder than stopping the ball, giving a pass or kicking a free-kick.

“Boca have to take a technician to play and feel what Boca is. It’s not easy to sit in that chair. The best of all is Maradona [laughs]. 

But now I will not go, there at some point it happens. But I would like Mauricio Pochettino. You have to call him and convince him to come to lead the biggest team in the world.

Maradona added: “ I want to finish in the best way. First I want to save Gymnasia [from relegation], then we’ll see.”

Boca are second in the Superliga, a point behind leaders Argentinos Juniors, while Gimnasia are 21st in the 24-team division.

Pochettino was dimissed as Spurs manager on November 19 with Jose Mourinho appointed into the head coach role the next morning.

The Argentine tactician guided Tottenham to four consecutive top-four finishes, with a second placing behind champions Leicester City in 2016-17.

He also led the North London club to the Champions League final last season, in which they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie