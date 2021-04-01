Ulster's Coetzee named Pro14 Players' Player of the Season

ULSTER NUMBER EIGHT Marcell Coetzee has been voted the Pro14 Players’ Player of the Season for 2020/21.

The 29-year-old Springbok won the award — voted on by each club’s captain and vice-captain — thanks to his outstanding displays in this year’s competition.

Coetzee was joint-top try-scorer (9), first for offloads (20) and in the top five for successful carries (67), while also recording a 95% success rate in 105 tackles.

Previous winners of the award are Duhan van der Merwe, Bill Mata, Tadhg Beirne, Charles Piutau and Bundee Aki.

Having joined Ulster in 2016, Coetzee, who has 30 caps for South Africa, will return to his homeland at the end of the season after agreeing a move to the Bulls.

“It’s a great honour and privilege to accept this award given the talent in this year’s Guinness Pro14,” Coetzee said.

“As we all know, rugby is a team sport so I want to thank my coaches and team-mates for always investing time and energy to help me grow as a player.

“Every time I get to go out there is always special.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!