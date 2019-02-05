This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 5 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSG set for major injury boost ahead of United clash

Marco Veratti is in line for a return ahead of schedule.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 4:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,697 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4478364
Marco Veratti.
Marco Veratti.
Marco Veratti.

MARCO VERATTI COULD return to action for Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday’s Coupe de France match against Villefranche, head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Veratti injured his ankle in PSG’s 9-0 league win against Guingamp last month, with a downbeat Thomas Tuchel describing the injury as “serious” and “the worst thing that could have happened to us.”

This raised fears that Veratti would miss the first leg of PSG’s Champions League tie with Manchester United on 12 February, further depleting a midfield already without the ostracised Adrien Rabiot. 

The Italy international resumed training on Monday, however, having only missed three matches.

Tuchel is prepared to play the midfielder in the cup trip against their third-tier opponents, provided he comes through their latest practice session unscathed.

“We have to decide today [Tuesday] if it’s possible for him to play again,” he told a news conference.

PSG will definitely be without Neymar, who is out for 10 weeks with a foot injury, and his absence coincided with their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season against Lyon last Sunday.

Despite missing the Brazil star’s creativity, Tuchel has ruled out asking Kylian Mbappe to adapt his game and try to fill in for his team-mate.

“I don’t want Kylian to play like Neymar and keep the ball,” he said. “Kylian is incredibly dangerous in the final move and I want him to stay that way.”

Tuchel expects his senior players to make sure PSG do not show any complacency against Villefranche, who knocked out last season’s surprise finalists Les Herbiers in the last round.

“I expect a match with great domination and possession of the ball. They’re going to want to play on the counter-attack. We must play with seriousness and vigilance,” he said.

“It’s a decisive match, we definitely want to win and it’s our responsibility to win.

“We have experienced players like Gianluigi Buffon, Dani Alves and Thiago [Silva]. They play every match with the same state of mind.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    FA ask Klopp to explain referee comments after West Ham frustration
    FA ask Klopp to explain referee comments after West Ham frustration
    PSG set for major injury boost ahead of United clash
    Chelsea and United can still be in Premier League title race - City boss Guardiola
    IRELAND
    Scotland out to end under-pressure Ireland's 'title dreams', warns Horne
    Scotland out to end under-pressure Ireland's 'title dreams', warns Horne
    Toner and Ringrose ruled out of Ireland's clash with Scotland
    Analysis: Ireland slip with the little details that make a big difference in attack
    SCOTLAND
    Schmidt's selection calls will be fascinating for 'massive' Scotland clash
    Schmidt's selection calls will be fascinating for 'massive' Scotland clash
    Holland links up with Schmidt's Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash
    Slade or something from Stade de France? Pick your favourite try from Six Nations opening weekend

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie