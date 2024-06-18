Marcus Smith at fly-half for England against Japan

MARCUS SMITH will start at fly-half for England ahead of Fin Smith against Japan in Tokyo on Saturday, head coach Steve Borthwick said as he announced his side.

England’s number 10 shirt was up for grabs, with Owen Farrell ineligible after deciding to continue his club career in France and George Ford injured.

Harlequins’ Marcus Smith got the nod ahead of namesake Fin, who impressed in Northampton’s thrilling 25-21 win over Bath in the Premiership final at Twickenham earlier this month.

Borthwick handed a first Test start to loose forward Chandler Cunningham-South in a starting XV with four changes from England’s previous game against France.

England team to face Japan:

15. George Furbank

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

13. Henry Slade

12. Ollie Lawrence

11. Tommy Freeman

10. Marcus Smith

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Bevan Rodd

2. Jamie George

3. Dan Cole

4. Maro Itoje

5. George Martin

6. Chandler Cunningham-South

7. Sam Underhill

8. Ben Earl

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan

17. Joe Marler

18. Will Stuart

19. Charlie Ewels

20. Tom Curry

21. Harry Randall

22. Fin Smith

23. Tom Roebuck

