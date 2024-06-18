Marcus Smith at fly-half for England against Japan

MARCUS SMITH will start at fly-half for England ahead of Fin Smith against Japan in Tokyo on Saturday, head coach Steve Borthwick said as he announced his side.
England’s number 10 shirt was up for grabs, with Owen Farrell ineligible after deciding to continue his club career in France and George Ford injured.
Harlequins’ Marcus Smith got the nod ahead of namesake Fin, who impressed in Northampton’s thrilling 25-21 win over Bath in the Premiership final at Twickenham earlier this month.
Borthwick handed a first Test start to loose forward Chandler Cunningham-South in a starting XV with four changes from England’s previous game against France.
England team to face Japan:
- 15. George Furbank
- 14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso
- 13. Henry Slade
- 12. Ollie Lawrence
- 11. Tommy Freeman
- 10. Marcus Smith
- 9. Alex Mitchell
- 1. Bevan Rodd
- 2. Jamie George
- 3. Dan Cole
- 4. Maro Itoje
- 5. George Martin
- 6. Chandler Cunningham-South
- 7. Sam Underhill
- 8. Ben Earl
Replacements:
- 16. Theo Dan
- 17. Joe Marler
- 18. Will Stuart
- 19. Charlie Ewels
- 20. Tom Curry
- 21. Harry Randall
- 22. Fin Smith
- 23. Tom Roebuck