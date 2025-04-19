Fairyhouse Saturday card falls victim to weather

SATURDAY’S CANCELLED meeting at Fairyhouse has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

The first day of the three-day Easter meeting had to be called off due to standing water on the track, but officials have moved swiftly to save the card.

An inspection has also been called for 7.30am on Sunday ahead of racing, which is due to feature two Grade One races, the WillowWarm Gold Cup and the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle.

Where there is no standing water, the ground is described as soft to heavy following 21 millimetres of rain overnight and into the morning.

Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: “We had double the rain which was forecast overnight with a further 21 millimetres overnight on top of 14 millimetres yesterday, and since Thursday morning we’ve had the best part of 60 millimetres of rain.

“If the forecast is right, we don’t envisage any issues tomorrow, the rain is to ease off at lunchtime, we’ll have a further inspection at 7.30am to assess.”

Meanwhile, the Women’s Premier Division fixture between Waterford and Bohemians has also been postponed due to an unplayable pitch amid heavy rainfall.

A new date for the game has yet to be confirmed.