Leona Maguire 5 shots off lead at LA Championship

IRELAND’S LEONA Maguire is five shots off the lead going into the weekend at the LPGA Tour’s LA Championship.

The Cavan native is tied for 20th on eight under par after a second consecutive round of 68.

The 30-year-old registered birdies on the seventh, 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th holes, with a bogey on the eighth the one blemish amid an otherwise solid outing.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s Ingrid Lindblad produced a blistering nine-under-par round of 63 to share the lead with South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai after the second round.

After reaching the turn at six-under, Lindblad suffered her only setback of the round when she made bogey on the par-4 10th, but she responded emphatically with four straight birdies.

It was a career low round to-par for the 25-year-old Swede but she felt it could have been even better, noting she only made par on the two shortest par-five holes on the El Caballero course.

Advertisement

“I just read the greens really well, so it was like every putt I stood over I’m like, okay, this has a chance to go in,” she said.

“So read the greens really well. Made a couple of these like good 10-footers, 17-footers, so it wasn’t just tap-ins, tap-ins for par,” she said.

“I birdied the other two par-5s, but the two shorter ones I only made par, so I feel like it could have been lower,” she added.

Buhai, who had shared the first-round lead with China’s Liu Yan, was solid with a 4-under 68 after her outstanding 63 on Thursday.

“It’s always difficult to follow a low one, but I’m pretty happy with how I played today. Pins were a little trickier, but still some that were gettable,” said the South African.

“Missed a few more greens, but proud of how I hung in there, made good up and downs to keep me in it today,” added the 2022 British Open winner.

Australian Minjee Lee is solo third, a stroke behind the leading pair after she shot a bogey-free 7-under 65.

Liu shot 70 to fall down the leaderboard to tie for fourth along with Japan’s Miyu Yamashita and American Lauren Coughlin.

World number one Nelly Korda is four strokes back as she looks to hit form ahead of her title defence at the season’s first major — the Chevron Championship in Houston.

Korda could have been even closer to contention had it not been for a double bogey on the fourth, followed by a bogey.

“I think it’s good prep obviously playing a week before a major because you kind of see where your game is at, what you need to work on, what you need to focus on,” she said.

“Whenever you put a couple of solid rounds together, a lot of it is about confidence, as well as building confidence, which is always really nice going into big events,” she said.

The tournament is taking place at El Caballero Country Club while renovation work is carried out at the established venue at Wilshire.

– © AFP 2025

You can view the full leaderboard here.