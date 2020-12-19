BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 19 December 2020
Advertisement

'Gladbach's Marcus Thuram sent off for spitting at opponent, Schalke close in on pitiful winless record

Schalke have gone 29-straight games without winning, two off a record that’s stood since 1966.

By AFP Saturday 19 Dec 2020, 5:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,135 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5306206
Thuram is shown a red card.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Thuram is shown a red card.
Thuram is shown a red card.
Image: DPA/PA Images

BORUSSIA MOENCHENGLADBACH FORWARD Marcus Thuram was sent off for spitting in an opponent’s face during Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

The French international was shown a straight red card with 11 minutes left, which turned the game after the VAR spotted Thuram spitting at Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch.

The incident happened just after Andrej Kramaric had equalised for Hoffenheim at Borussia Park.

Nine minutes after Thuram’s dismissal, Tottenham loanee Ryan Sessegnon put Hoffenheim ahead when he tapped in a cross unmarked at the far post.

Gladbach, who face Manchester City in the last 16 of the Champions League in February, had gone ahead when their captain Lars Stindl converted a first-half penalty.

Having made his France debut in November, this was the first time Thuram – the son of 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram – has been sent off for Gladbach in his two seasons in Germany.

Gladbach, winless in their last six games in all competitions, are now eighth in the league while Hoffenheim are up to 11th.

With league leaders Bayer Leverkusen hosting European champions Bayern Munich on Saturday night, RB Leipzig missed the chance to go top after being held to a goalless draw at home to Cologne.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The point leaves Leipzig second in the table on goal difference, but level on 28 points with Leverkusen.

Despite bringing in Dutch veteran Huub Stevens, 67, on Friday as their third coach this season, Schalke are now 29 games without a win after their 1-0 defeat at home to Arminia Bielefeld.

Bielefeld, who are also in the bottom three, secured the points thanks to a header from captain Fabian Klos.

Schalke are now just two games from the unwanted league record of 31 winless games, set by Tasmania Berlin in 1965/66.

Having been recently playing fourth-tier football for their reserves, Werder Bremen’s 19-year-old striker Eren Dinkci enjoyed a fairytale Bundesliga debut.

He scored their 90th-minute winner with a superb header to seal a 1-0 victory at Mainz just after coming off the bench.

Frankfurt stay mid-table after their 2-0 away win at Augsburg as Stefan Ilsanker netted late on after an own-goal by Raphael Framberger for the hosts in Bavaria.

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie